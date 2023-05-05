Video: Police probe as driver flees stolen car after Doncaster road smash

Police were called to the junction of York Road and Barnsley Road in Scawsby following the collision late last month – and have now launched an investigation for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Video footage from the scene near to The Sun Inn pub at around 6.15pm on April 27, shows a number of damaged vehicles in the road as well as debris scattered across the carriageway.

Police have launched the probe after the occupants fled following the smash outside the Stoneacre motor dealership and which casued a number of delays for drivers along York Road as well as the A635.

Police are probing the smash at the junction of Barnsley Road and York Road near to the Sun Inn.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing following the reported theft of a vehicle and collision in the Scawsby area of Doncaster.

“Police were called to the intersection between Barnsley Road and York Road, close to the Sun Inn, following reports of a collision.

“It is understood that one of the vehicles involved was reported stolen, and that following the collision the occupant(s) fled the scene.

“Nobody is believed to have suffered any serious injuries and an investigation is underway into the theft.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre, where information can be passed on anonymously.

They can be contacted on 0800 555 111.