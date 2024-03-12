Video: Police flock to scene of serious emergency incident in Doncaster street
Police have been at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster overnight, with forensic officers in attendance.
Residents in Hexthorpe have reported a heavy police presence in Urban Road, near to the junction with Shirley Road.
Video from the scene shows a number of police vehicles in the street with a crime scene investigation team also in attendance.
Officers are said to be focusing their enquiries on a property in the street.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.