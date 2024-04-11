Video: Mystery balloon shaped object spotted in skies above Doncaster on doorbell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The woman, who asked not to be named, captured the object on her Ring doorbell in the Clay Lane area shortly after 9am yesterday.

Her daughter said: “At first she thought it could have been a fault with the camera.

"But she opened the door to look up and confirmed that it was actually in the sky and not a smudge or shadow or anything like that.

The object was captured on camera in the skies above Doncaster.

"This thing was completely still in the sky for 45 minutes – we have no idea what it was.

"She lost track of it because it started getting cloudy and once it cleared this thing had vanished.

"At one point it changed to a slight pink tinge but was mostly white and far too smooth to be a cloud.