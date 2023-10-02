Video: Motorcyclist in hospital following collision with car in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on Birch Road, Cantley at around 7.22pm on Friday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury.

“The road was closed for a short time while the vehicles were recovered.”

