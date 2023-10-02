Video: Motorcyclist in hospital following collision with car in Doncaster
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on Birch Road, Cantley at around 7.22pm on Friday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury.
“The road was closed for a short time while the vehicles were recovered.”
Video from the scene showed a number of emergency vehicles in attendance.