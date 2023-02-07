Video: Man rescued in early morning building blaze and two car fires in Doncaster overnight

A car was deliberately set on fire at 8pm on North Square in Edlington. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident and they returned at 8.30pm.

A car was accidentally on fire at 9.20pm on Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident, and returned to their base at 10.25pm.

The third incident took place at the top of Burton Avenue in Balby at 2.40am this morning.

The scene in Balby this morning

An eye witness said: "It is where there is a boarded up building coming on to Sandford Road near McDonald's."

Two fire engines attended and found the derelict building on Burton Avenue to be well alight on arrival.

Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire. One man was rescued from inside the building and taken to hospital by paramedics.