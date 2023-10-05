Video: Man in hospital after plunging into water from Doncaster city centre bridge
Police and paramedics were called to St George’s Bridge last night following reports of concern for the safety of a man.
Eyewitnesses reported a man jumping into the water from the bridge parapet at around 5.30pm with delays on both sides of the bridge as emergency services dealt with the incident.
One said: “Someone jumped off.
"The police and fire were under the bridge.
"Then they were walking towards the water. I saw one policeman come out all wet, then the ambulance came and got the stretcher out and wheeled it towards the water.”
A brief statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “A man fell into the water and was brought to safety by police and members of the public.
“He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact police on 101.