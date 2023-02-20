Video: Man filmed 'dancing' on window ledge high above Doncaster city centre party street

Revellers in Silver Street looked on in horror as the man, dressed in black, balaced precariously on the ledge above takeaway food outlet Sultans on Saturday night.

In footage shot from across the road outside Biscuit Billy’s pub, the man can be seen gingerly moving up and down on the ledge before waving to people in the street below.

Clutching a jacket, he then puts on the coat and shuffles across to an adjoining window with his back to those gathered on the street watching the drama unfold.

The man was filmed on a ledge high above Silver Street.

Another clip then shows him shuffling further along Silver Street, above the Faces hairdressing salon, clinging onto a drainpipe as he teeters on the brink of the building.

One reveller who witnessed the drama said: “It looked like he was dancing at one stage, going along the ledge and waving at people on the street.”

Several photos of the incident show a police patrol car on the street directly below the windows of the buildings featured in the clips.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that had been called to deal with the incident and in a statement said: “Emergency services were called to Silver Street in Doncaster city centre at around 8.35pm on Saturday 18 February, following reports of concern for the welfare of a man on the window ledge of a building.