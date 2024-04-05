Video: Huge vehicle fire closes A1 near Doncaster this morning

A massive vehicle fire has caused huge delays for drivers on the A1 near Doncaster this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Apr 2024, 09:07 BST
Emergency services have been at the scene after reports of a lorry exploding into flames on the motorway between Blyth and the M18 intersection.

Footage shows lengthy tailbacks and huge plumes of smoke from the stricken vehicle following the incident which is understood to have happened at around 7.15am this morning.

Video shows an articulated lorry going up in flames at the side of the road.

The A1 has been closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire this morning.The A1 has been closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire this morning.
The A1 has been closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire this morning.

A spokesman for National Highways Yorkshire said: “The A1M is closed in both directions between J34 at Blyth and J35 at Wadworth J35 due to a lorry fire.

“Emergency services including fire and rescue are in attendance.

“Updates – with diversion routes- to follow soon.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as queues build up.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police for more details.

