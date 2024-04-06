Video: Flock of sheep reunited with farmer after being 'held' by police in Doncaster car park

A flock of sheep who went walkabout have been reunited with their owner after being ‘detained’ in a Doncaster city centre car park by police.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Apr 2024, 07:26 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 09:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sharing a photo of the wandering animals, a spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Anyone lost any sheep?

"PC Preston has tried to count how many there are, but it made him sleepy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They are currently being looked after in a city centre car park, but we could do with reuniting them with the owner.”

The sheep were held by police in a Doncaster car park.The sheep were held by police in a Doncaster car park.
The sheep were held by police in a Doncaster car park.

In a later post, the spokesman added: “We are happy to report that the owner has been located and is making arrangements to secure the sheep.

"All’s wool that ends wool.”

A British Transport Police spokesman joked: “A close shave for BTP and SYP officers in Doncaster who were called out to remove sheep from the railway

“The trespassing flock have all been safely removed - No further action on this occasion, next time they run the risk of ending up behind baas...”

Related topics:DoncasterPrestonBritish Transport Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.