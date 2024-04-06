Video: Flock of sheep reunited with farmer after being 'held' by police in Doncaster car park
Sharing a photo of the wandering animals, a spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Anyone lost any sheep?
"PC Preston has tried to count how many there are, but it made him sleepy.
"They are currently being looked after in a city centre car park, but we could do with reuniting them with the owner.”
In a later post, the spokesman added: “We are happy to report that the owner has been located and is making arrangements to secure the sheep.
"All’s wool that ends wool.”
A British Transport Police spokesman joked: “A close shave for BTP and SYP officers in Doncaster who were called out to remove sheep from the railway
“The trespassing flock have all been safely removed - No further action on this occasion, next time they run the risk of ending up behind baas...”
