Video: Fire crews tackle huge early morning blaze in Doncaster city centre
Fire crews from across Doncaster descended on a city centre street after a huge blaze broke out in the early hours of this morning.
Fire crews from Doncaster, Adwick, Edlington and Askern stations were called out to the accidental fire involving large conifers at approximately 2.10am on Chequer Road, Hyde Park, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Footage filmed from nearby Silverwood House shows a huge plume of smoke in the skies.
Crews came away at 4.30am.
