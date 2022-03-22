VIDEO: Doncaster's new Hex Hotel at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
The new Hex Hotel has opened in Doncaster and is set to transform the award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park into a major UK destination tourist attraction.
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 10:42 am
New audiences will be able to visit the park and spend the night just metres from the entrance into the animal reserves, able to hear the lions roar and the hyena calling out at dusk.
Bookings opened yesterday, Monday March 21, for the first phase of the Hex Hotel, during English Tourism Week (March 18-27).