Video: Doncaster Rovers 'dismayed' as crowd disorder mars fightback win over Barrow
Grant McCann’s team battled back from 2-0 down to record an incredible 4-2 win in Saturday’s encounter at the Eco Power Stadium which keeps their League Two play-off dreams will and truly alive.
But a number of supporters spilled onto the pitch during the fightback – with the club likely to be hit with fines from the Football Association over the disturbances.
A club spokesman said: “Doncaster Rovers were bitterly disappointed with some of the unsavoury scenes during the second half of our win over Barrow.
“Unfortunately there were numerous incursions onto the pitch before a larger scale incursion following our fourth goal.
"We are dismayed too to have received an allegation than an opposition player was assaulted during this time.
“These scenes marred one of the most memorable matchdays in the history of the stadium and as a club we promise repercussions for these senseless and entirely unnecessary acts.
“We will work closely with South Yorkshire Police and study CCTV footage in order to identify those who entered the field of play and explore the full range of punishments at our disposal.
“As warned in the build-up to the game, we can guarantee that banning orders will be issued for those found to be guilty.
“As always, we are thankful to those supporters who behaved impeccably while ensuring an incredible atmosphere at the stadium.”
