Video: Doncaster ghost hunter finds poltergeist activity in Doncaster town centre

Doncaster resident Daniel Outlaw runs a YouTube channel called Doncaster ghost hunters and exploration.

By Stephanie BatemanContributor
Published 8th May 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 14:26 BST
The abandoned sewage pumping stationThe abandoned sewage pumping station
On Saturday, he entered the old sewage pump house behind Doncaster College in the city centre where he says things were thrown and voices replied to his questions in his search of paranomral activity.

He said: “I think the people of Doncaster may like to hear of these spooky goings on in this old forgotten building built in 1925.“I've never really caught any solid paranormal activity but have experienced more then most.

"This place was totally bonkers it went from feeling okay to suddenly horrible when I started asking questions. Check out the video here -https://youtube.com/@doncasterghosthunters.”

The abandoned sewage pumping stationThe abandoned sewage pumping station
