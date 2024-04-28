Video: Doncaster Council explains what you can put in your blue bin after recycling row
In recent weeks, the authority has come under fire from householders whose blue bins haven’t been taken away because they contained the wrong sort of recycling.
There have been numerous reports of bins being left by refuse collectors – and tagged with labels explaining to residents why they have been untouched.
Now City of Doncaster Council has released a video to press home the message to househilders on what can and can’t go in the bin.
An authority spokesman said: “Putting the right thing in the right bin can help increase recycling rates across Doncaster.
“So far, by taking a moment to find out what goes in the blue bin, residents have helped to reduce contamination, which is when non-accepted materials are put in the blue bin and rejected.
“This is costly to sort and is why our bin crews will ‘tag’ bins that do not contain the correct materials.
“Here’s a reminder from our councillor for waste, Mark Houlbrook, on what should go in your blue bin.”
Doncaster Council blue bins accept:
Paper and cardboard
Tins, cans & foil
Empty aerosols
Plastic bottes and lids
“Despite what it may say on the label, plastic pots, tubs, and trays are typically a low-grade plastic and harder to recycle, so please put them in your black bin as well.
“Other items such as glass bottles belong in your green box.
For more information and a complete A-Z visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/bins
