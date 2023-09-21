Video: Crazy moment motorist drives on pavement to overtake another car in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dashcam footage captured the moment the driver of a dark coloured car is seen mounting the kerb on Bawtry Road and nosing in front of another vehicle.

The incident happened near to Cantley Lights where two lanes merge into one.

But in this case, the driver of the dark coloured car seemed not prepared to give way.

The clip begins with the car at the rear of a line of traffic, with vehicles starting to merge.

Determined not to be pushed out, the driver swerves their vehicle half onto the pavement, forcing the car on the right to brake and allowing them to nose in front.

The stunning moment was capture on dashcam footage by local DJ Johnny Dangerous and has since gone viral, being viewed more than one million times.

Captioned ‘Only in Doncaster’ and soundtracked by classic 80s hit The Race by Yello, the clip has also stoked fierce discussion among viewers.

One said: “It’s just rude, aggressive driving. The car did not have right of way to drive on the pavement.”

"Drivers here are shocking,” posted another.

While another posted: “So many idiot drivers around these days.”