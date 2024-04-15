Video: BMW driver flees after ploughing into Doncaster garden "at 80mph"

This was the scene of destruction after a BMW fled his vehicle after smashing into a lamp-post and ploughing into a garden in Doncaster “at 80mph.”
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Apr 2024, 09:27 BST
Police were called at 5.30pm on Thursday following reports of the collision in Daw Lane, Bentley.

Local residents and neighbours reported the vehicle travelling at high speeds ahead of the smash and one said: “It went into the garden at a really high speed – I’d say he was going at at least 80mph.

"It’s a very narrow street. We just heard a big crash and then he ran away.”

The driver of the BMW fled after smashing into a garden in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is alleged that a blue BMW was involved in a collision with a lamppost, with the driver reportedly fleeing the scene.

“No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 682 of 11 April 2024.”

You can also report information online https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/.

