Video: BMW driver flees after ploughing into Doncaster garden "at 80mph"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called at 5.30pm on Thursday following reports of the collision in Daw Lane, Bentley.

Local residents and neighbours reported the vehicle travelling at high speeds ahead of the smash and one said: “It went into the garden at a really high speed – I’d say he was going at at least 80mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s a very narrow street. We just heard a big crash and then he ran away.”

The driver of the BMW fled after smashing into a garden in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is alleged that a blue BMW was involved in a collision with a lamppost, with the driver reportedly fleeing the scene.

“No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 682 of 11 April 2024.”