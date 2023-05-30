News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Video: Air ambulance lands near Doncaster college following reports of incident

The air ambulance has landed near to a Doncaster college this afternoon amid reports of an incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th May 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:03 BST

The aircraft has been spotted landing in the grounds of the Communication Specialist College Doncaster – locally known as the Doncaster College for the Deaf on Leger Way in the last few moments.

Footage taken from nearby Town Fields shows the aircraft landing at the site opposite Doncaster Racecourse and the Hilton Garden Inn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Air Ambulance for details.

The air ambulance has been filmed landing near Town Fields this afternoon. (Photo/video: Karl Faulkner).The air ambulance has been filmed landing near Town Fields this afternoon. (Photo/video: Karl Faulkner).
The air ambulance has been filmed landing near Town Fields this afternoon. (Photo/video: Karl Faulkner).
Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster RacecourseYorkshire Air AmbulanceSouth Yorkshire Police