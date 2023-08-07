Further details have bgun to emerge about the tragedy in Sprotbrough on Saturday night, with a 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 8pm, we were called to reports of a dispute inside a property on Main Street in which a 53-year-old woman had been stabbed.

"Despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance crews, she sadly died a short time later. A post-mortem has since concluded that she died of a stab wound.

Police are probing the death of a 53-year-old woman in Sprotbrough.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, the woman’s family have been notified and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”