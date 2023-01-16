News you can trust since 1925
Vehicles and a picnic table among the fires in Doncaster over the weekend

Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate car fire at 8.45pm on Mill Lane in Warmsworth on Saturday. The crew left at 9.30pm.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 11:01am

Last night, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.20pm on Green Lane, Woodlands.

Askern firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving a picnic table at 9pm on Spa Pool Road, Askern.

Firefighters from Edlington attended a deliberate van fire at 9.20pm on Wheatley Place, Denaby Main.

There were a number of fires over the weekend. Photo: Harry Whitehead
Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish and wheelie bin at 11.20pm on Shirley Road, Hexthorpe.

