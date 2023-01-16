Vehicles and a picnic table among the fires in Doncaster over the weekend
Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate car fire at 8.45pm on Mill Lane in Warmsworth on Saturday. The crew left at 9.30pm.
Last night, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.20pm on Green Lane, Woodlands.
Askern firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving a picnic table at 9pm on Spa Pool Road, Askern.
Firefighters from Edlington attended a deliberate van fire at 9.20pm on Wheatley Place, Denaby Main.
Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish and wheelie bin at 11.20pm on Shirley Road, Hexthorpe.