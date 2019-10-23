Vans used by council house workers attacked in Doncaster

Vans used by council house workers in Doncaster are coming under attack in the town.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 9:04 am
Vans belonging to St Leger Homes are being attacked while staff are working at council houses in the town

South Yorkshire Police said a number of vans owned by St Leger Homes, which manages council housing in Doncaster, have been attacked while employees have been working at properties.

The force has urged local residents to be on their guard and to report suspicious activity.

In a statement, the Doncaster West neighbourhood policing team said: “We are asking the public to be vigilant in their areas as we have seen an increase in vehicles belonging to St Leger Homes being attacked while their operatives are working within the community.

“Should you observe any suspicious activity near to one of the their vehicles please contact the police to report the activity.”

