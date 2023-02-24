News you can trust since 1925
Van flips onto its side in dramatic Doncaster road incident this afternoon

A van has flipped onto its side in an incident in Doncaster this afternoon.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 4:08pm

The vehicle was pictured on its side near to junction three of the M18 and White Rose Way shortly after 3pm this afternoon.

A passing motorist said: “Doesn't look like anybody hurt.”

According to traffic reports, the incident is not currently impacting on traffic flows in and out of Doncaster or onto the M18 motorway.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on the incident.

