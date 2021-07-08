Van ends up on its side as dramatic crash causes delays in Doncaster town centre

Footage from the scene shows a white Volkswagen van laid on its side on Thorne Road near to the junction with Lawn Road.

It is not clear at this stage how the van ended up on its side but the crash is understood to be causing delays.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on this morning’s incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The van has overturned on Thorne Road. (Photo: Michael Pluskal).