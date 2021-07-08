Van ends up on its side as dramatic crash causes delays in Doncaster town centre
A van has ended up on its side in a dramatic road incident which has caused delays and disruptions in Doncaster town centre this morning.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:29 am
Footage from the scene shows a white Volkswagen van laid on its side on Thorne Road near to the junction with Lawn Road.
It is not clear at this stage how the van ended up on its side but the crash is understood to be causing delays.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on this morning’s incident.
Video: Michael Pluskal