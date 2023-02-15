Van destroyed following 'petrol bomb' attack in Doncaster area residential street
A van was wrecked by fire after being deliberately set on fire in what one witness described as a ‘petrol bomb attack' in a Doncaster area residential street.
By Darren Burke
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 10:06am
Fire crews were called to Rookery Road, Swinton last night, a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.
A brief statement said: “A van was deliberately set on fire at 11:20pm on Rookery Road, Swinton. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 11:55pm.”
An eyewitness said a ‘petrol bomb’ had been thrown.