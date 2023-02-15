News you can trust since 1925
Van destroyed following 'petrol bomb' attack in Doncaster area residential street

A van was wrecked by fire after being deliberately set on fire in what one witness described as a ‘petrol bomb attack' in a Doncaster area residential street.

By Darren Burke
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 10:06am

Fire crews were called to Rookery Road, Swinton last night, a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

A brief statement said: “A van was deliberately set on fire at 11:20pm on Rookery Road, Swinton. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 11:55pm.”

An eyewitness said a ‘petrol bomb’ had been thrown.

A van was destroyed in the 'petrol bomb' attack.
DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service