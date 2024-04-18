"Use an air fryer!" Fire chiefs' warning after chip pan blaze in Doncaster
Fire chiefs have told hungry householders in Doncaster to use an over or air fryer after a serious chip pan blaze in the city.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has issued the alert after the incident earlier this week.
A SYFR spokesman said: “Our crews attended a fire caused by a chip pan earlier this week in Doncaster.
"We recommend cooking your chips in the oven or using an air fryer - these are much safer.
"And, when you're cooking anything, never leave it unattended.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.