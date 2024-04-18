"Use an air fryer!" Fire chiefs' warning after chip pan blaze in Doncaster

Fire chiefs have told hungry householders in Doncaster to use an over or air fryer after a serious chip pan blaze in the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Apr 2024, 16:19 BST
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has issued the alert after the incident earlier this week.

A SYFR spokesman said: “Our crews attended a fire caused by a chip pan earlier this week in Doncaster.

"We recommend cooking your chips in the oven or using an air fryer - these are much safer.

"And, when you're cooking anything, never leave it unattended.”

