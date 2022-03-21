Urgent repair works force closure of Doncaster road for five days
Works have forced the closure of a Doncaster road for at least five days.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:33 pm
Doncaster Council has closed Lincoln Road, Wheatley from its junction with Beckett Road to its junction with Ripon Avenue while fibre network installation takes place.
A spokesman said: “This closure or restriction is being progressed for the safety of the workforce and public whilst urgent works are undertaken in association with installation of fibre network.”
Diversions are in place along Beckett Road, Parkway North, Durham Road and Ripon Avenue.