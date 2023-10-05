News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Urgent hunt as woman goes missing near Doncaster hospital in middle of night

Police have launched an urgent hunt to find a woman who was last seen near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary in the middle of the night.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The woman, named only by South Yorkshire Police as Emily, was last seen shortly after 3am and concerns are growing for her safety.

A force spokesman said: “Police in Doncaster are asking for your help to find missing Emily.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Emily, 22 , was last seen in the area of Doncaster Royal Infirmary at around 3.14am this morning (Thursday 5 October).

Police are urgently seeking Emily, who was last seen near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.Police are urgently seeking Emily, who was last seen near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Police are urgently seeking Emily, who was last seen near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Most Popular

"She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"Emily is described white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build, with shoulder-length, brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing pink leggings, a shiny, cream puffa jacket, cream trainers and carrying a grey rucksack.

If you have seen her or know where she could be, call 101 quoting incident number 84 of 5 October 2023.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Royal InfirmaryPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police