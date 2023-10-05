Urgent hunt as woman goes missing near Doncaster hospital in middle of night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The woman, named only by South Yorkshire Police as Emily, was last seen shortly after 3am and concerns are growing for her safety.

A force spokesman said: “Police in Doncaster are asking for your help to find missing Emily.

"Emily, 22 , was last seen in the area of Doncaster Royal Infirmary at around 3.14am this morning (Thursday 5 October).

Police are urgently seeking Emily, who was last seen near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"Emily is described white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build, with shoulder-length, brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing pink leggings, a shiny, cream puffa jacket, cream trainers and carrying a grey rucksack.