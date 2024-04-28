Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find the teenager, named only by South Yorkshire Police as Lydia.

Lydia was last seen at 4.52am yesterday (27 April) in the Rossington area and has not been seen since.

She is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build and with brown hair. Lydia was last seen wearing white trainers, dark coloured trousers and top, and carrying a cream coloured handbag.

Lydia is known to frequent Barnsley, Sheffield and Nottingham, and it is believed she could be in one of these areas.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Lydia's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

"Have you seen Lydia? Do you know where she might be?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 159 of 27 April when you get in touch.

You can contact police nline here: https://orlo.uk/kskp7

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/B7vNM