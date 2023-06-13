Upgrade of 1,375 metres of ageing gas main under major Doncaster road to take place

Cadent, which manages the local gas network, is calling time on a section of pipe that runs under the Great North Road, between the Mount Pleasant Hotel and National Horse Racing College.

This pipe is now showing signs of its age and requires a major upgrade. In total, around 1,375 metres of metallic pipe will be replaced with new long lasting plastic pipes – which is the same length as around 14 full-sized football pitches.

Metallic gas mains like these are being upgraded as part of an £1.1bn investment by Cadent in its Eastern England network over five years.

This programme is helping to get the network ready for a move away from fossil gases to hydrogen, which is essential for a ‘net zero’ future.

There are no planned interruptions to gas supplies in the area during this essential work.

Teams will move in to start the project on Monday, June 19 and it will take around 14 weeks to complete.

As the teams will be working in one-lane of the two-lane carriageway, 2-way or 3-way traffic lights (at road junctions) will be required, to ensure the safety of workers and other road users, as the works progresses.

Advance notice signs are in situ and customer teams will be sending out information to properties in the immediate area around the works. Social media posts, as well as visits local businesses and homes, are also happening.

Customers with questions about this work can contact the team by: phone: 0800 090 3071; email: [email protected]; online: https://cadentgas.com/contact-us-3/contact-form-east-midlands

If you smell gas during this work, nearby or anywhere, always ring the national gas emergency service immediately, day or night, on 0800 111 999. Do not delay, or assume it’s related to this work. It may not be and must be checked.

Cadent’s ‘East Midlands’ Network covers a wide area that includes Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, as well as South Yorkshire.