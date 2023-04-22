News you can trust since 1925
Update: The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome will remain closed until Tuesday while a maintenance issue is investigated

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

As reported earlier today, part of the venue is closed.

Steve Parker from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “The Lagoons will be closed until at least Tuesday 25 April due to an overnight maintenance issue.

“We apologise to customers who had booked to visit and we will be in touch regarding rebooking or refund options.

Closed until TuesdayClosed until Tuesday
“A team are investigating the issue and we’ll provide an update as soon as possible.”

