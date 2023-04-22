Update: The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome will remain closed until Tuesday while a maintenance issue is investigated
Steve Parker from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “The Lagoons will be closed until at least Tuesday 25 April due to an overnight maintenance issue.
“We apologise to customers who had booked to visit and we will be in touch regarding rebooking or refund options.
“A team are investigating the issue and we’ll provide an update as soon as possible.”