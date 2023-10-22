Update: Six fire appliances scrambled to Doncaster Royal Infirmary this evening

Six fire appliances were scrambled to Doncaster Royal Infirmary this evening after the alarm broke out.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Free Press reported earlier that patients had been moved from their wards and rooms as firefighters entered the hospital building.

In the latest update a spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Following our initial response to the fire alarm at Doncaster Royal Infirmary's South Block, we can report that all preliminary investigations have been completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"While the cause of the alarm remains unclear, we can confirm that the building is safe.

Six fire appliances attended the incident.

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is standing down from the scene, and further work will be undertaken to determine the root cause of the alarm.

“We appreciate your patience throughout this process.”