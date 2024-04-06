Update: Raw sewage leaking out onto Doncaster railway station passenger tunnel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over ten days ago a leak started at the station, at the bottom of the stairs to platform four.

One eye witness who works at the station told the Free Press: “Doncaster Railway Station currently has a huge leak in the pedestrian tunnels at the bottom of platforms 4-8, it has been there for 10 days now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Today has been the worst day, the smell has been getting worse but the smell is absolutely foul and customers have been gagging as they walk through, anyone getting off the trains on that side of the station has no choice but to walk through water contaminated with sewage.

Raw sewage leaking out onto Doncaster railway station passenger tunnel.

"It’s visible on the walls and on the handrails. I would imagine this is some kind of health concern.”

Another eye witness said: “Raw sewage seeping through the ceiling of the underpass.”

We contacted Network Rail in the first instance but their responsibility at the station is purely for the lifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An LNER spokesperson said: “We are aware of an issue that we believe is off the station site itself, which Yorkshire Water is working to resolve. In the meantime, we have taken measures to keep customers away from one area of the subway and specialist cleaning teams will be in place while the issue is resolved. Everyone’s safety remains our top priority.”