UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old Phoebe has been found
Humberside Police are appealing for help to locate teenager Phoebe after she was reported missing on Saturday, March 30.
Phoebe was last seen at around 10.30am in the Epworth area.
She is described as around 5ft 3ins tall with long dark brown hair and is believed to be wearing a black top, grey leggings and a black cropped coat with black Nike trainers.
She also has links to the Doncaster area.
If you’ve seen Phoebe, or know where she is, phone 101 quoting log 496 of 30 March.
UPDATE: Police have confirmed that 16-year-old Phoebe, who was reported from Epworth, has now been located.
A spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”