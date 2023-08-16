News you can trust since 1925
Update: Major road blocked outside DRI due to a food truck on its side after colliding with an ambulance

A major road was blocked outside DRI due to a food truck on its side this morning.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Aug 2023, 07:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 14:46 BST

The Free Press received reports of traffic backing up on the route towards Wheatley opposite Wentworth Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 6.28am this morning (Wednesday 16 August) following reports of a road traffic collision on Armthorpe Road.

“On arrival it was discovered that a van and an ambulance had been in collision.

“The road was closed for a short time while the vehicles were recovered.”

