Update: Major road blocked outside DRI due to a food truck on its side after colliding with an ambulance
A major road was blocked outside DRI due to a food truck on its side this morning.
The Free Press received reports of traffic backing up on the route towards Wheatley opposite Wentworth Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 6.28am this morning (Wednesday 16 August) following reports of a road traffic collision on Armthorpe Road.
“On arrival it was discovered that a van and an ambulance had been in collision.
“The road was closed for a short time while the vehicles were recovered.”