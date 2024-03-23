Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M18 southbound carriageway is completely closed due to a serious road traffic incident this evening. The M18 southbound between junctions four and three are closed due to an overturned vehicle.

The Highways Agency report that the scene and traffic conditions should clear between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.

One eyewitness said the incident took place not long after the Armthorpe junction, adding: “Multiple ambulances, police and traffic officers in attendance. We’ve been stuck for about 20 minutes.”

Following the incident the Highways Agency gave us this update: “The M18 is currently closed southbound between junctions 4 and 3 following a collision involving two cars, which happened just after 8.30pm. Emergency services are at the scene with National Highways traffic officers.”

Diversions were put in place and the road was fully reopened some time later.