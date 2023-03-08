Update: Emergency services rushed to scene of out of control fire in Doncaster
Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a Doncaster incident as reports of a house fire spread.
From initial reports we understood that fire engines were in attendance, and a helipcopter overhead at Yew Tree Crescent in Rossington.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Resuce spokesman confirmed this morning: “This incident involved an out of control fire in the rear garden of a property of this address.
“One fire engine from Doncaster fire station attended.
“We got the call at about 7.15pm.”