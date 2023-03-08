News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Update: Emergency services rushed to scene of out of control fire in Doncaster

Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a Doncaster incident as reports of a house fire spread.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

From initial reports we understood that fire engines were in attendance, and a helipcopter overhead at Yew Tree Crescent in Rossington.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Resuce spokesman confirmed this morning: “This incident involved an out of control fire in the rear garden of a property of this address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One fire engine from Doncaster fire station attended.

The blaze is still burning
The blaze is still burning
The blaze is still burning
Most Popular

“We got the call at about 7.15pm.”

Pictures kindly provided by a nearby resident
Pictures kindly provided by a nearby resident
Pictures kindly provided by a nearby resident
Emergency servicesDoncasterRossington