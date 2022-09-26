Update: Doncaster road was closed after car failed to stop for police before colliding and setting on fire

At around 3.25pm today (Fride, September 23), it was reported that a vehicle failed to stop for police on Balby Road.

Before officers could engage in a pursuit, they received a further report that the vehicle had been involved in a collision on Earlsmere Avenue.

No other vehicle is believed to have been involved and the occupants of the vehicle fled.

The scene this afternoon

Enquiries are ongoing.