UPDATE: A1(M) motorway in South Yorkshire reopens after ‘serious’ crash

The A1(M) motorway in South Yorkshire has reopened following a serious crash, in which a vehicle crossed from one side of the road to the other.

The road had been closed in both directions between junction 37 for Barnsley and junction 38 for Doncaster.

The A1(M) motorway near Doncaster (pic: Google)

Highways England said just before 3.15pm that all emergency services were at the scene, and diversions were in place.

It said shortly before 4pm that all lanes were now open but there were still long delays.

“In conjunction with South Yorkshire Police, we have been able to clear this incident from both north and southbound carriageways and all lanes are now open. There are long delays in both directions. Thank you for your patience,” it said.

Motorists were advised to allow extra time for their journey and consider alternative routes, where possible.

South Yorkshire Police was unable to say at this stage whether anyone had been injured in the crash.