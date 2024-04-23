Underwater search after car crashes and sinks in River Don near level crossing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to Thorpe Bank near Barnby Dun late on Sunday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.58am on Sunday (21 April) following reports a vehicle had gone into the river near Thorpe Bank Level Crossing in the Barnby Dun area of Doncaster.

“A section of Thorpe Bank was closed while officers conducted their work with our Underwatch Search Unit deployed to locate the vehicle which had become submerged in the water.

The car crashed off the road and into the River Don near Thorpe Bank Level Crossing.

“The vehicle, a grey Volkswagen, was located and recovered from the water. The car was unoccupied when it was retrieved and enquiries remain ongoing.

“The road was fully reopened around 7.45pm on Sunday.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 314 of 21 April 2024.

You can also submit information to police online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/online.

It is understood the incident is the same one in which South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters lost a piece of specialist search and rescue equipment – and have launched an appeal for its return.

The Aquaeye underwater scanner, which uses sonar technology, can cost up to £4,000.

A SYFR spokesman said: “We believe it could be in the Thorpe Bank, Armthorpe Lane or Hatfield Lane areas - or near the A630 leading to the M18.