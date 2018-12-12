Tyram Lakes: New 4* hotel and spa on Doncaster lake is GRANTED by councillors

A plan for a new 4* spa hotel in Doncaster has been given the green-light by councillors.

Bosses behind Tyram Lakes, situated along Bawtry Road, Lindholme, plan to go forward with the construction of a 104 bedroom hotel as the second phase of their wider development.

Members on the planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the proposal in less than 15 minutes.

The hotel is expected to provide facilities for weddings and business conferences to host up to 200 people.

Other amenities include a restaurant with 120 covers, a spa with treatment rooms, pool, steam and sauna rooms and a gym.

The plans also involve a 197 space car park with disabled, electric charging ports, motorcycle and cycle bays.

The second phase follows the 50 eco lodges on the largest adjacent lake to the south east which was approved by councillors in 2016. The first phase is currently under construction.

Planning agent Jonathan Standen told councillors at the meeting the hotel and spa aims to ‘follow the same sustainability principles and ecology focus’ as the lodges, in order to promote the site as an ‘eco-tourism destination’.

Phase three outlines future plans for a further 75 lakeside eco lodges and 200 woodland retreat cabins off Gate Woof Lane as part of stage four.

An identical scheme was granted in 1990 but Doncaster Council issued a Certificate of Lawful Existing Use or Development in 2007.

This a legal document issued by a Local Planning Authority that is generally used to regularise unauthorised development and prevent enforcement action being taken by that council against any breach of planning policy or conditions.

Doncaster Council’s planning department received no objections to the proposed development.

Planning officer Nicola Elliot said: “The proposal will provide a new luxury 4* hotel and spa on the site which will improve the appearance of the site, taking into account its special ecological value and proximity to the Humberhead Peatlands and Hatfield Moor National Nature Reserve.

“The design of the hotel is both innovative and environmentally responsive, showing commitment to sustainable construction. “The hotel and spa will be a destination for tourism, thus benefiting the local economy and providing jobs within the area.”

Jonathan Standen, planning director at Leeds-based company Lichfields, said: “The Tyram Lakes Hotel, Spa & Resort is the first development of its type in the UK.

"The boutique hotel will be at the heart of the resort, which enjoys unspoilt woodlands and landscapes making it the ideal location for this eco- resort.”

“The hotel is crucial to the evolution of the wider scheme and we are delighted to secure the necessary planning approval for our clients the Rothgen Group.”