Two women in hospital after being hit by flying debris during strong winds in Doncaster
Two women suffered head injuries after reportedly being hit by flying debris during strong winds in Doncaster last night.
Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to Silver Street shortly before 11.30pm following the incident.
Brief video footage from the scene shows a number of officers tending to people on the street outside sports bar Ballers and adjoining night spot Mambos.
Numerous police cars can be seen on the other side of the road while debris can be seen scattered on the pavement in the popular party street.
Doncaster was battered by strong winds last night, with several trees felled across the borough with numerous bins also left scattered along streets.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that the area outside the two bars was cordoned off while an investigation, led by the Health and Safety Executive is carried out.
Police said the pair were taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
We have contacted the HSE for further details.