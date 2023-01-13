News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two women in hospital after being hit by flying debris during strong winds in Doncaster

Two women suffered head injuries after reportedly being hit by flying debris during strong winds in Doncaster last night.

By Darren Burke
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 12:04pm

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to Silver Street shortly before 11.30pm following the incident.

Brief video footage from the scene shows a number of officers tending to people on the street outside sports bar Ballers and adjoining night spot Mambos.

Hide Ad

Numerous police cars can be seen on the other side of the road while debris can be seen scattered on the pavement in the popular party street.

Footage shows police attending to two women on the ground in Silver Street.
Most Popular

Doncaster was battered by strong winds last night, with several trees felled across the borough with numerous bins also left scattered along streets.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that the area outside the two bars was cordoned off while an investigation, led by the Health and Safety Executive is carried out.

Hide Ad

Police said the pair were taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

We have contacted the HSE for further details.

DoncasterPoliceHealth and Safety ExecutiveDoncaster Royal InfirmarySouth Yorkshire Police