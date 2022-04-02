Two vehicles deliberately set on fire in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to a number of incidents in the last two days.
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 8:47 am
On Thursday, March 21, a car was deliberately set on fire at 10.10pm on Broomhouse Lane, Edlington. Firefighters from Edlington attended.
A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 11.25pm on Buckingham Road, Town Fields. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended.
Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.40pm on Church Road, Stainforth.
A crew from Doncaster attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 6.45am on Friday on Grange Lane, New Rossington.