Two vehicles deliberately set on fire in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to a number of incidents in the last two days.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 8:47 am

On Thursday, March 21, a car was deliberately set on fire at 10.10pm on Broomhouse Lane, Edlington. Firefighters from Edlington attended.

A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 11.25pm on Buckingham Road, Town Fields. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended.

Two vehicles were set on fire

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.40pm on Church Road, Stainforth.

A crew from Doncaster attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 6.45am on Friday on Grange Lane, New Rossington.

