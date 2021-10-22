Two vehicle smash causes large delays on M18 motorway near Doncaster
Drivers are being warned of delays and disruption on the M18 near Doncaster this afternoon following a collision.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:43 pm
National Highways Yorkshire said that the southbound carriageway had two lanes closed between J6 for Thorne and J5 for the M180 following the collision near to Doncaster North services.
Police, fire and ambulance crews are all at the scene.
A spokesman said: “2 vehicle collision. Traffic Officers and @YorksAmbulance @SYPOperations @SYFR on scene.
“Delays currently building in the area. Lane 2 and 3 of 3 are closed.”