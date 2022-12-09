News you can trust since 1925
Two vehicle collision causes buses to be diverted in Doncaster

A two vehicle collision caused buses to be diverted in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 11:49am

Emergency services were called to Maple Grove in Conisbrough yesterday afternoon following the collision.

Travel South Yorkshire said the X78 bus which connects Doncaster with Rotherham and Sheffield was diverted as a result of the incident around 3.30pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that the incident didn’t result in serious injuries to any of the occupants in the vehichles.

Officers assisted with getting the road reopened following the crash.

Police were called to the incident in Conisbrough.
