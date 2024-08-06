Two teens among seven arrested over hotel riot - with more set to follow, say police

Two teenage boys are among seven people arrested following a riot at a South Yorkshire hotel – with more set to follow, police have said.

The pair, aged 16 and 17, who can’t be named for legal reasons, have been charged with violent disorder following the riot at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Wath on Sunday afternoon.

12 police officers were injured after demonstrators launched a volley of missiles including planks, bricks and beer cans at officers.

A blazing wheelie bin was also pushed into the hotel in an attempt to set it on fire and dozens of windows were smashed as a protest against asylum seekers turned ugly.

Police say a further six charges have been made in connection to the incident which has received a widespread condemnation from police and politicians.

Lee Crisp, 42, of Mount Road, Grimethorpe, Christopher Rodgers, 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley and Liam Grey, 20, of Randerson Drive have all been charged with violent disorder.

Joshua Simpson, 26, of Sherbrook Street, Lincoln, is charged with violent disorder and assault of an emergency worker.

They are all due to appear in Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday 6 August).

Curtis Coulson, 30, of Water Slacks Road, Sheffield is charged with affray.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday 5 August). He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Friday (9 August).

South Yorkshire Police assistant chief constable Lindsey Butterfield said of the riot: "It was ultimately a disgusting display of thuggery, continuing well into the evening, with our policing operation only finishing around 5am.

"I want to say a heartfelt thanks to all those involved from South Yorkshire Police, and the many forces who provided us with mutual aid, and our partners in fire, the ambulance service and local partners for their continued support.

"Officers have worked through the night to begin identifying those involved in these horrendous scenes. Please be assured, if you were there, we will find you, and you will be held accountable for your part in the violence.”

Anyone who has any information about the disorder at the Holiday Inn, Manvers and in the wider area, please report it by contacting South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting ‘incident number 239’ of 4 August 2024.