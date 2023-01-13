Two people were injured after high winds blow bar sign off down busy Doncaster street for nightlife
Two people were injured after high winds blew down a bar sign on one of Doncaster’s busiest streets for nightlife.
Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a bar on Silver Street in the city centre at 11.30pm last night (Thursday, January 12).
The signage was blowing off the property.
There were two injured people at the scene in the care of an ambulance crew.
Firefighters made the sign safe and left the scene at midnight.
