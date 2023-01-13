News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two people were injured after high winds blow bar sign off down busy Doncaster street for nightlife

Two people were injured after high winds blew down a bar sign on one of Doncaster’s busiest streets for nightlife.

By Stephanie Bateman
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 10:51am

Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a bar on Silver Street in the city centre at 11.30pm last night (Thursday, January 12).

The signage was blowing off the property.

Hide Ad

There were two injured people at the scene in the care of an ambulance crew.

Silver Street
Most Popular

Firefighters made the sign safe and left the scene at midnight.

If you see an incident please call 101.

Doncaster