Two people suffer smoke inhalation as fire breaks out at Doncaster building

Two people required treatment from paramedics after fire broke out at a building on a major Doncaster road.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:57 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 14:57 GMT
Four fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick stations attended the blaze at 12:20am this morning on Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said “Two people suffered smoke inhalation and were left in the care of paramedics.

"The fire is believed to have started accidentally.”

Crews left the scene at 3:20am after spending three hours tackling the flames.

