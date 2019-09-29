Two people rushed to hospital following crash on Doncaster motorway

Two people were rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning, following a two-vehicle collision on a Doncaster stretch of motorway.

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 07:58 am
The collision took place between Junction 4 and 5 of the M18 in Doncaster at around 12.30am today

The collision took place between Junctions 4 and 5 of the M18 in Doncaster at around 12.30am today, involving a VW vehicle and a Nissan taxi.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said two people injured in the collision were taken to hospital.

Firefighters called to the scene did not need to free anyone from the two vehicles involved in the crash.