Two men seriously injured in 'machete' attack raid on Doncaster house

Two men are seriously ill in hospital – after raiders burst into a Doncaster house and reportedly attacked them with a ‘machete.’
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:46 BST

Police flooded the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Friday lunchtime after the two men - aged 37 and 35 – were attacked.

One source said that the pair had been attacked with a machete at the house in Whitburn Road.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are probing the attack on two men at a house in Doncaster.Police are probing the attack on two men at a house in Doncaster.
Police are probing the attack on two men at a house in Doncaster.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended Whitburn Road in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Friday (25 August), just after 1pm following reports that two men had been assaulted and required medical assistance.

“It is believed the suspects gained entry to a property and assaulted the men, aged 37 and 35, with a weapon. Both men were taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 439 of 25 August 2023.”

