Police flooded the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Friday lunchtime after the two men - aged 37 and 35 – were attacked.

One source said that the pair had been attacked with a machete at the house in Whitburn Road.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended Whitburn Road in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Friday (25 August), just after 1pm following reports that two men had been assaulted and required medical assistance.

“It is believed the suspects gained entry to a property and assaulted the men, aged 37 and 35, with a weapon. Both men were taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.