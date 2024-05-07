Two men in hospital with serious injuries after double stabbing in Doncaster street
Large parts of Bentley were sealed off on Sunday afternoon after reports of the pair being attacked by a gang.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On Sunday (5 May) at 4.24pm, we were made aware by the ambulance service, to reports of a stabbing on Swan Street in Bentley.
“It is reported that a small group of men assaulted two men before fleeing from the scene.
“The victims, two men aged 41 and 42, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.”
“A scene was in place while officers conducted their work."
Eyewitnessed reported nearby Denby Street and nearby Huntington Street also cordoned off, with numerous officers, paramedics and the air ambulance all reported at the scene.
One neighbour said: “We’re quite unnerved - something severe has happened and we don’t know what.
"The whole of the street is cordoned off by police. There are detectives and ambulances and the air ambulance landed.
"A land ambulance left with police inside it and police escort.”
Another eyewitness said: “A lot going on in Bentley tonight, the air ambulance and CID are all there.”
The South Yorkshire Police spokesman added: “Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to called 101, quoting incident number 674.”
You can also report information anonymously to UK indepdendent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.
