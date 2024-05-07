Two men in hospital with serious injuries after double stabbing in Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Large parts of Bentley were sealed off on Sunday afternoon after reports of the pair being attacked by a gang.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On Sunday (5 May) at 4.24pm, we were made aware by the ambulance service, to reports of a stabbing on Swan Street in Bentley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is reported that a small group of men assaulted two men before fleeing from the scene.

Large parts of Bentley were sealed off following a double stabbing.

“The victims, two men aged 41 and 42, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

“A scene was in place while officers conducted their work."

Eyewitnessed reported nearby Denby Street and nearby Huntington Street also cordoned off, with numerous officers, paramedics and the air ambulance all reported at the scene.

One neighbour said: “We’re quite unnerved - something severe has happened and we don’t know what.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The whole of the street is cordoned off by police. There are detectives and ambulances and the air ambulance landed.

"A land ambulance left with police inside it and police escort.”

Another eyewitness said: “A lot going on in Bentley tonight, the air ambulance and CID are all there.”

The South Yorkshire Police spokesman added: “Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to called 101, quoting incident number 674.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad