News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Two men appear in court over crash which killed Doncaster man Carl Queen

Two men have appeared in court charged with causing the death of Doncaster man Carl Queen by dangerous driving.
By Grace Newton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 18:28 BST

Mr Queen, 34, was hit by a Jaguar XF as he crossed Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster in July 2020, and died from head injuries. He had been out with his brother at the time.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, Jordan Lill pleaded guilty and admitted to being the driver of the Jaguar which struck Mr Queen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Christopher Milsom, aged 33, denied the offence and will go on trial next year.

Carl Queen died following a collision in Wheatley Hall Road.Carl Queen died following a collision in Wheatley Hall Road.
Carl Queen died following a collision in Wheatley Hall Road.
Most Popular

Milsom is likely to stand trial in May 2024, and Lill will be sentenced afterwards.

Both men were bailed until their next court appearance, and interim driving bans were not imposed because the six-month limit would have expired by the time the case is heard.

Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said: “This is a very serious case.”

Related topics:DoncasterJaguarQueen