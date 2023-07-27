Two men appear in court over crash which killed Doncaster man Carl Queen

Mr Queen, 34, was hit by a Jaguar XF as he crossed Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster in July 2020, and died from head injuries. He had been out with his brother at the time.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, Jordan Lill pleaded guilty and admitted to being the driver of the Jaguar which struck Mr Queen.

Christopher Milsom, aged 33, denied the offence and will go on trial next year.

Carl Queen died following a collision in Wheatley Hall Road.

Milsom is likely to stand trial in May 2024, and Lill will be sentenced afterwards.

Both men were bailed until their next court appearance, and interim driving bans were not imposed because the six-month limit would have expired by the time the case is heard.